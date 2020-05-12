WARRENSBURG — Care Connection’s local senior centers have found creative ways to provide meals to clients as they remain temporarily closed to the public.
While the area agency on aging states it is not ready to open the dining rooms and activities centers, the senior center staff members want to welcome back regulars as well as newcomers 60 years old and older to enjoy a warm meal from the centers on weekdays.
May 4 began the eighth week of the agency’s providing home-delivered meals to more seniors in all of 13 Care Connection counties; however, the agency is also encouraging folks who are 60 and older and able to arrange for a no-contact curbside pickup of a fresh, hot noon meal at most centers, excluding Windsor, Chariton County or Carroll County.
“We want people to remember that we are here, cooking daily and providing hot meals to those 60 and older who would enjoy them,” Diana Hoemann, Care Connection for Aging Services executive director, said. “We suggest a contribution for the meals but provide them to qualified older adults regardless of what people may contribute.”
Suggested contributions range from $4 to $5; the full cost of the meal is $7.98.
No one except staff and delivery volunteers are allowed into the centers and the agency states staff are practicing social distancing and recommended sanitary precautions.
The centers have systems that allow patrons to receive their meals and provide a contribution in an envelope without direct contact with staff members.
To arrange for meal pickup, call the center in your community either the day before or by 9 a.m. the same day.
For more information, call (800) 748-7826.
