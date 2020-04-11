WARRENSBURG — Care Connection for Aging Services will offer the Aging Mastery Program as a virtual online course for Johnson County participants during the pandemic quarantine.
AMP, an education program aimed at aging well, will be presented from 6 to 7:30 p.m. via the Zoom platform for 10 weeks on Mondays, beginning April 20.
The introductory enrollment fee of $30, half the regular fee, covers the curriculum and materials, which can be provided by no-contact delivery.
The AMP covers 10 topics, including navigating longer lives, financial fitness, healthy eating, medication management, sleep, exercise advance planning, healthy relationships, falls prevention and community engagement.
The program has been scheduled for evenings so that working older adults may attend.
The course participants may begin meeting in person after stay-at-home recommendations are lifted.
The program is part of Care Connection’s new offerings of increased interactive classroom learning for adults in alignment with the agency mission to provide opportunities to create positive aging experiences.
For more information or to register, call (800) 748-7826, email information@goaging.org or visit the events section at goaging.org and fill out the form.
Payment may be accepted by check or at the online donate button at goaging.org, specify the payment button.
