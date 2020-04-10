WARRENSBURG — Care Connection for Aging Services' Family Caregiver Program is offering an online caregiver education program that provides practical advice and support for caregivers of people with dementia.
Topics include daily care, everyday activities, restlessness and anxiety, injury prevention and safety, anger, mealtimes, bladder and bowel problems, self-care, communication, sleep, bathing, wandering, transferring, brain health, driving and dementia and balancing work with care-giving.
"During this time, we want to make the life of the caregiver a little bit easier," Director of Care Management Marilyn Gunter said. "We want to reduce physical and emotional stress that comes with care-giving."
During a telephonic session, a Care Connection care manager will evaluate the capacities of the person with dementia; provide information about the disease, including care-giving strategies and community resources; evaluate potential safety risks and offer appropriate assistive devices; and work with the caregiver to develop a care plan so that the person with dementia may stay at home as long as possible.
The education is provided in printed materials or online and participants work at their own pace.
Pre- and post-surveys will measure the program's success.
The information is tailored to caregivers of adults who are newly diagnosed with Alzheimer's, Parkenson's or other dementia, as well as struggling caregivers who need a boost.
For more information, contact Gunter at (800) 748-7826 or email mgunter@goaging.org.
