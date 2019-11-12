Care Connection for Aging Services has adopted the food safety practices of the National Restaurant Association in kitchens throughout its 13-county west-central Missouri area.
The head cooks and assistants in all the agency’s kitchens are undergoing training and certification by ServSafe, a nationally recognized food safety and sanitation program administered by the National Restaurant Association.
In all, 35 Care Connection employees have ServSafe certifications, with plans to systematically train all the kitchen staff, according to Diana Hoemann, executive director of the area agency on aging.
Care Connection’s kitchens annually produce more than 500,000 meals for consumption in senior center dining rooms and delivered to homebound seniors.
“The training is important to providing high-quality nutritious meals to our customers,” Care Connection Nutritionist Eric Messer said. “We use this to train our staff on the importance of safe food handling procedures as well as safe cooking and holding temperatures. ServSafe goes more in depth in the handing and sanitation procedures than a standard food handler’s class.”
The course requires four hours of lecture about food safety rules and a certification examination.
In Johnson County, Eric Messer, nutritionist, Warrensburg Central Office; Joyce Lagud, head cook/center coordinator, Holden; and Sally Hart, assistant cook, Warrensburg, are ServSafe certified.
