WARRENSBURG — Care Connection for Aging Services stated it is emphasizing Care Management Services while the Holden and Warrensburg senior centers remain closed for person-to-person visiting.
Johnson County Care Manager Laura Miles is available by phone Monday through Friday to provide one-on-one assistance and information on a large variety of issues related to daily living for adults ages 60 and older.
The service is provided free of charge.
To reach Miles, call (660) 747-3107 or 1-800-748-7826 or email lmiles@goaging.org.
Before the pandemic, the care manager was available for in-person services; when the centers closed to the public on March 16, care managers continued uninterrupted services from their places of residence and since have returned to the centers.
When centers eventually reopen for meals and services, Care Connection states the plan is to continue in-person care management.
“Many times, older adults, their family members or caregivers don’t know what resources are available, and through a simple phone conversation, we can connect them with services and information,” Marilyn Gunter, director of Care Management, said. “That’s why we are here – to answer those questions and connect you with the services that are there for you.”
Among the topics the care manager can help with are Medicare and Medicaid, home delivered meals, community resources available for transportation and assistance in paying utilities, Missouri Property Tax Credit Application assistance, government benefits such as food assistance, family care giving and personal emergency response systems to allow older adults to live independently.
To find out more, call 1-800-748-7826 or visit goaging.org.
