WARRENSBURG — Medicare 101 workshops will continue to take place on Facebook Live at noon on Mondays on the Care Connection for Aging Services Facebook page.
The sessions will be free at facebook.com/goaging.org.
The one-hour Medicare 101 workshop explains benefits, premiums, deductibles and copayments, as well as the differences in Parts A, B, C and D.
The material is designed to present Medicare options for people who are new to Medicare or considering retirement.
Workshop attendees also will learn whether they might qualify for assistance in paying for prescriptions and medical care.
Other topics are prescription drug plans, supplemental insurance and Medicare Advantage plans.
Reservations can be made by emailing sgilkeson@goaging.org or calling (800) 748-7826.
Care Connection states it does not sell insurance and will not recommend a particular plan.
“These workshops are some of the many ways we are reaching out to people 60 and older while our senior centers remain closed because of COVID-19,” Rona McNally, director of special projects, said. “The information is the same as the in-person workshops, and people can ask questions in the comments. We try to give as much information as possible to folks in the virtual workshop.”
