WARRENSBURG — Care Connection for Aging Services has announced the schedule for its Medicare 101 sessions in its 13-county service area for the first half of 2020.
The Medicare 101 workshops are offered every other month in each county.
The sessions are meant to help consumers make educated decisions as they reach 65 years old and become eligible for Medicare.
Because of the different plans offered and individuals’ circumstances, Medicare options can seem complex to newcomers.
“People are faced with many decisions when they become eligible for Medicare,” Rona McNally, director of Special Projects for Care Connection, said. “Many people are continuing to work and may have health coverage through their jobs. There are more options than ever available. We can help beneficiaries understand the choices.”
Medicare 101 covers the differences between Parts A, B, C and D and explains terms such as Medicare Advantage plans, and Medigap Supplemental coverage. The session covers Medicare co-pays, premiums, deductibles, out-of-pocket maximums and more.
Consumers can learn about preventive benefits that are covered by all plans and how to enroll online at Medicare.gov. Care Connection does not recommend or endorse a specific program or policy.
Classes will take place Tuesday, Jan. 14, March 26 and May 21 at the Warrensburg Senior Center, 445 E. Gay, and
The sessions all are scheduled at noon to accommodate the working public.
Lunch is available for a donation for people younger than 60 and full price of about $7.50 for others.
To sign up for a session, visit goaging.org under the events tab or call 1-800-748-7826.
