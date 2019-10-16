Care Connection for Aging Services will provide one-on-one Medicare Part D prescription and Advantage plan enrollment help in all 13 counties that the agency serves.
Medicare Part D Open Enrollment takes place from Tuesday, Oct. 15, to Dec. 7.
A trained Medicare counselor will offer free Part D comparisons and answer questions during enrollment counseling sessions.
Appointments are required and may be made by calling the nearest senior center.
Appointments are available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16; Oct. 30; Nov. 13; and Nov. 27 at the Warrensburg Senior Center, 445 E. Gay St.
Appointments are available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 23 and Nov. 20 at the Holden Senior Center, 204 W. Second.
Enrollees should bring their Medicare cards and a list of current prescriptions.
Care Connection partners with CLAIM, Missouri’s State Health Insurance Assistance Program, to help people with Medicare concerns. Enrollees are encouraged to review their plans annually to make sure the offerings still fit their needs.
“It’s always a good idea to review your Medicare Part D plan during annual open enrollment because plans change every year,” Rona McNally, Care Connection director of Special Projects, said. “Our Medicare counseling services are popular in part because we are able to provide free, unbiased information. We don’t sell anything, and we do not recommend any particular plan.”
