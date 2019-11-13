WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburg Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at the Rise Café with 29 members and guests present.
Camp Valor founder John Schwent presented the program on the tiny homes project.
There are 10 planned tiny homes for a location in Holden.
Three are nearing completion, with seven more planned.
Each home costs approximately $15,000.
The homes are intended to be temporary housing for homeless veterans until they can make it on their own.
Schwent stated volunteers are always welcome, both to help with the building or with services for the veterans.
Persons who wish to volunteer may contact Larry Clarkin at (816) 345-0968.
DAR members brought donations of household items to help furnish the homes.
Also at the meeting, Virginia Campbell sworn in new member Jan Powers.
The following were elected to represent the chapter at the State Conference in April to be held in Columbia: delegates – Shirley Jackson and Christy Millen (Regent Vickie Whitsitt is an automatic delegate); alternates – Virginia Campbell, Karma Nelson, Dee Wolfe, Molly Dinwiddie, Scharley Barry and Barbara Ross.
