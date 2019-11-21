At the annual Back-to-School Street Dance sponsored by Central Missouri State College in 1967, Shirley Gustafson caught the eye of Tom Buttram and love was in the air.
The couple married on Nov. 28, 1969.
After graduation from CMSC, they moved to St. James to teach, then Salem and finally back to Warrensburg.
This marriage was blessed with two children, Justin Thomas who married Diane Steinbach, who birthed Hailey Justine and Conner Stein Buttram. They live in Centerview.
Their daughter, Emily Christine married Daniel Rewerts and the result is three children: Harley Wayne, Jack Thomas and Charlotte Ann, who live now in Midland, Michigan.
The family will give thanks, celebrate Emily’s birthday, Tom and Shirley’s 50th and Thanksgiving all on the same day.
