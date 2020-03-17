WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburg School District's Burg Bites program will offer prepackaged, take-home meals for children 0 to 18 years of age.
The service will be offered from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. starting Wednesday, March 18, at Maple Grove Elementary, Sterling Elementary, Reese Elementary, Martin Warren Elementary and Warrensburg High School.
Those picking up meals should go to the student drop-off line at the school and look for signs that say meal pick-up and remain in their vehicles.
The district states that to better slow the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and follow federal guidelines of 10 people or less in groups, these meals will be walked to vehicles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.