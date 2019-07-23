Local author Jimmy Gear will be at Reader's World in Warrensburg to sign his latest novel, "The Birthday Girl."
The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 27, Reader's World, 503 N. Maguire St., Warrensburg.
Gear is the author of three Amazon Kindle e-books. This is his first paperback release.
