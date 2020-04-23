KNOB NOSTER — The Knob Noster Fair Board announced it has canceled the Knob Noster Fair 2020.
The board states the decision was made in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The fair was planned for May 28 through May 30.
"It came with great stress, lots of discussion, tears, consideration of others and was decided with heavy heart that it was probably in the best interest of the community to cancel the festivities this year," the board wrote in a Facebook post. "We want to be responsible in our choices and felt this was best. It's so hard to predict what will be allowed and not allowed in just 40+ short days. Putting together a community event such as the fair takes great planning and many actions of others to pull this off, and with so many uncertainties this year, we needed to play it safe."
While the fair itself is canceled, the 5k will still go on, but it will be rescheduled for a later date. That date is to be determined.
Participants may still continue to sign up and when a safe date is made available, they will be notified.
