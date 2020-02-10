WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburg Police and Fire department’s blood drive with the Community Blood Center will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St.
There will be Papa Murphy’s pizza for the donors after 11 a.m. and then for the rest of the drive.
Participants can schedule their donation online at savealifenow.org/group and use the group code CBHB.
Participants can also signup by calling (660) 747-9133.
Walk in donors are also welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.