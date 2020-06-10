Blood drive planned in Knob Noster Staff Report Jun 10, 2020 3 hrs ago 0 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KNOB NOSTER — The Knob Noster Blood Drive will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Jubilation Center, 106 E. Wimer.For an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Tweets by dsj_now View More Upcoming Events Jun 16 Drive Thru Job Fair, Community Welcome Tue, Jun 16, 2020 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWHS announces 2020 second semester honor rollThunderstorm causes power outages, property damage, flooding across Johnson CountyTwo local students named to Williams Baptist University honor listsCommunity COVID-19 testing events continue throughout Missouri, including in Johnson CountyResults of the June 2 election in Johnson CountyJohnson County Fair Association Board cancels 2020 Johnson County FairMyrtle Hines May Erickson 1926-2020Sedalia juvenile seriously injured in wreck in Johnson CountyTwo new COVID-19 cases reported in Johnson County on MondayOne new COVID-19 case reported in Johnson County on Wednesday Images Videos CommentedCOMMENTARY: America needs to make more of its own drugs (1)Historic service station restored (1)Nine active COVID-19 cases reported in Johnson County (1)Something needs to change (1)Edward W. Carper (1)
