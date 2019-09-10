The Community Blood Center was able to collect 113 units of blood from the donors who came to the Warrensburg Police and Fire department's blood drive on Friday, Sept. 6.
Last week, the Community Blood Center sent blood to the east coast for victims of the hurricane, which made the Community Blood Center’s supply low.
The next drive is set for 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 6 at the Warrensburg Community Center.
