WARRENSBURG — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Johnson County will be virtually hosting its fall trivia night Oct. 16 on Zoom.
Sign-ups are available for teams of up to six people who can play virtually from their location.
Each team member will join BBBS on Zoom at 6 p.m. and the first round of trivia will start soon after.
The event will consist of four rounds of Halloween-themed trivia:
- "Clips with connections" - movie clips
- "Name that tune" - music soundbites
- "Ghosts & ghouls"
- "All things pumpkin"
The price is $100 per team.
BBBS stated their mission is to raise funds to support its program and provide friends and families a fun and safe event.
For questions, call (660) 429-1991 or email dana@bbbsjoco.org.
