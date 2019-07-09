WARRENSBURG — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Johnson County has brought back it Scavenger Hunt in 2019.
The registration date for the second annual Scavenger Hunt on July 25 is set for July 22.
Check-in begins at 5:30 p.m. on July 25 at Traditions Restaurant, 5 Par Drive, with the scavenger hunt lasting from 6 to 8 p.m.
The event will end with a celebration on the patio at Traditions Restaurant.
Call 429-1991 or visit bbbsjoco.org to register.
