Two national organizations representing hundreds of agencies and thousands of communities across North America have joined forces to collaborate in support of mentoring relationships that ignite the power, promise and potential of youth during the coronavirus pandemic.
Big Brothers Big Sisters provides mentoring services to youth, ages 5 to young adulthood.
BBBS of America represents 240 local Big Brothers Big Sisters agencies in the United States, serving 5,000 communities; BBBS of Canada represents 101 local Big Brothers Big Sisters agencies in Canada, serving 1,100 communities.
The rapid spread of the novel coronavirus and important measures put in place to reduce the spread of the coronavirus are isolating the young people and families the organizations serve, presenting challenges to their financial, emotional and physical well-being.
Across both nations, Big Brothers Big Sisters agencies are stepping up to keep Littles connected to their Bigs, provide moral support and essential resources to families.
BBBS states the ripple effect of the coronavirus and the resulting economic downturn threaten the fundraising channels of local agencies and force cancellations of fundraising events that were critically important to sustain the organizations and continue needed mentoring services and family support.
The Big Brothers Big Sisters of North America Coronavirus Task Force will work together to: identify funding that can be used to save agencies from closing their doors; align messaging, thought leadership and best practices for the North American BBBS network; and pursue options for virtual engagement so the strong mentoring relationship continues between the mentor and mentee, as well as provide support for families as needed.
“We are focused on making sure our critical mission will continue in every community,” Pam Iorio, president and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, said. “All of our agencies have been adversely affected by the pandemic and together with BBBS of Canada we will work to ensure our one-to-one mentoring programs can thrive.”
“We continue to encourage the bonds of social interaction, albeit in a new and digital way during these challenging times of social distancing and self-isolation,” W. Matthew Chater, president and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada, said. “We will work together to ensure agencies can continue to provide these essential services and life-changing mentoring relationships for young people through this pandemic.”
