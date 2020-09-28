WARRENSBURG — September is National Mentoring Month and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Johnson County has not let the COVID-19 pandemic deter them from providing mentorship to the local youth.
“This month is critical as we focus on children’s health and well-being, especially during the current pandemic,” Executive Director of BBBS of Johnson County Dana Phelps said. “With students returning to school under new circumstances, we want to ensure they’re supported in whatever means necessary – and that includes mentoring. Mentoring is an essential service; it doesn’t stop and never did.”
During the pandemic, Big Brothers Big Sisters programs in Johnson County offered virtual meetings beginning in March and continued to support its mentoring programs throughout the summer.
More recently, mentoring has continued virtually and in-person where possible.
With the ongoing pandemic and financial hardship faced by many Johnson County families, mentors are needed more than ever to help youth through these trying times, says the group.
“Whether they are at home or in the classroom, we know that Big Brother Big Sisters mentors will continue to support students through mentoring programs, encouraging motivation to achieve,” Phelps said.
BBBS of Johnson County is on the lookout for volunteers with diverse backgrounds and lived experiences to support children and young adults who are waiting for an adult mentor.
For more information on volunteering or to make a donation, call (660) 429-1991 or visit bbbsjoco.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.