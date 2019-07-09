Des Moines Area Community College President Rob Denson released the names of students eligible for the spring semester president’s list.
Sarah Bierschbach of Warrensburg, studying liberal arts, was named to the president's list.
To be eligible, a student must have completed a minimum of six credits and earned a 4.0 grade point average for that semester.
