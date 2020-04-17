WARRENSBURG — Care Connection for Aging Services is renewing its efforts to provide people 60 and older with information about several money-saving programs for which they might be eligible.
The Care Connection Benefits Enrollment Center provides information and enrollment assistance for state and federal governments to help people pay for food, medicine, health insurance, phone service and energy assistance.
“All the programs are available based on income, but some older adults would be surprised that they might qualify for a program based on their incomes and their expenses for items such as shelter, medication and health care,” said Marilyn Gunter, Director of Care Management.
Available programs include:
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program
Also known as food stamps, provides credits on an EBT card to buy food at the grocery store.
Seniors are encouraged to apply because they are allowed medical and shelter deductions before consideration of their monthly income.
Missouri Property Tax Credit
To qualify, a person must be 65 years old or 100 percent disabled and a Missouri resident for an entire year.
Qualified renters may receive up to $750 annually based on rent they paid.
Homeowners may receive an annual real estate and property tax rebate of up to $1,100.
Medicare Extra Help or Low-Income Subsidy
Extra Help, also known as LIS, reduces Medicare Part D Premiums, deductibles and drug co-pays and eliminates the coverage gap or donut hole.
Medicare Savings Program
The Medicare Savings Program pays Medicare Part B Premium.
Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program
LIHEAP provides a one-time payment to the utility company to help with heating costs.
Seniors who exceed the guidelines are encouraged to apply because they are allowed medical deductions.
MO HealthNet, Medicaid
MO HealthNet pays for medical services and will pay secondary for Medicare beneficiaries.
MO-Rx
MO-Rx pays 50 percent of Part D cost-sharing, including co-pays during the coverage gap.
It costs nothing to enroll and, once approved, there is no need to re-apply.
Lifeline Phone/Safelink
Lifeline Phone and Safelink can provide free cell phone service to people who qualify.
For more information, visit goaging.org or call (800) 748-7826.
