WARRENSBURG – Big Brothers Big Sisters of Johnson County Executive Director Dana Phelps announced some of the organization's upcoming events.
The Big Games, originally scheduled for May 2, is postponed until June 6.
Phelps states the Gold Fish Races planned for June 11 are canceled.
Outside of that, Trivia Night is planned for July 23; Scavenger Hunt on Aug. 20; The Big Auction on Nov. 19; and Home for the Holidays on Dec. 12.
