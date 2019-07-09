Area artists and photographers, many who are members of Mid-Missouri Artists, were recognized with awards at the annual Ike Parker Memorial Art Show held as a part of Old Glory Days in Clinton as they celebrated our Nation’s Independence.
The following persons received awards:
Professional Painting: First, Bonnie Shelton; Second, Linda Rhoads; Third, Gary Cadwallader
Professional Drawing: First, Dina Kowal; Second, Cynthia Morris; Third, Linda Hoover; Honorable Mention, Tina Norman and Charlotte Davis
Professional Photography: First and Third, Sandra Wayne; Second, Bill Wayne
Professional Sculpture: First, Martha Aldridge
Professional Mixed Media: Dina Kowal
Amateur Painting: First and Honorable Mention, Ron Stewart; Honorable Mention, Jim Tivis
Amateur Mixed Media: First and Honorable Mention, Sande Cromer
High School: Honorable Mention, Ruby Norman
Shelton received the overall Best of Show award for “Big Hoss Thunderpaws” and the People’s Choice Award went to Kowal for “Wildcat Pride.”
