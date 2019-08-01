Play and Learn will take place at 10 a.m. at the Warrensburg Branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those ages 3 to 5 years old.Friday, 2
The Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St., will host a DIY Greeting Cards class from 1 to 4 p.m. for adults.
The First Friday Art Walk will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. in downtown Warrensburg.
The Outdoor Summer Concert, organized by Warrensburg Main Street, will be 6 to 11:30 p.m. on West Pine Street between Washington and Holden streets.
The Nassif Aquatic Center will host Swimming Under the Stars from 7:30 to 10 p.m.
Saturday, 3
Warrensburg Firefighter’s Union Local 3923 will host its third annual Fishing with a Firefighter event from 8 a.m. to noon at Lions Lake in Warrensburg.
Sunday, 4
This is the monthly meeting of the Johnson County Cancer Support Group. The group will meet from noon to 2 p.m. on the first Sunday of each month at the Northside Christian Church, 500 N. Ridgeview Drive, Room No. 100. The group is open to anyone wanting to participate. For questions, call (918) 845-4440.
The Western Missouri Medical Center Auxiliary will host its annual Ice Cream Social from 2 to 4 p.m. in the WMMC Courtyard Cafe.
The First Christian Church, 101 E. Gay St., will host a summer concert at 3 p.m.
All-Starz Barbershop has teamed up with other community members to host its third annual Shoe Drive & Basketball Tournament at 3 p.m. om the University of Central Missouri Multipurpose Building.
Monday, 5
The Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St., will host a Learn to Draw Wild Animals class from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. This class is for those ages 6 years old and up. Registration is required.
All-Starz Barbershop will host its third annual Fresh4Success back-to-school event from 4 to 8 p.m. at 139 W. Pine St.
The Family and Parenting Support Group will meet from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Tuesday, 6
WIC Walk-In Tuesday will take place from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Johnson County Community Health, 723 PCA Road.
Lapsitters Storytime will take place at 9:30 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 0 to 2 years old.
Preschool Storytime will take place at 10:30 and 11:15 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 3 to 5 years old.
The Domestic Violence Support Group will meet from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
The regular monthly meeting of Johnson County Citizens for Environmental Action will take place at 5:30 p.m. in the David Curtis Room at Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. A program will follow at 6:30 p.m.
Writers of Warrensburg will meet at 6 p.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for adults and seniors.
Wednesday, 7
This is the registration deadline for the Warrensburg Parks and Rec’s “in the Heights” at Musical Theater Heritage on Aug. 15. The bus will leave the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St., at 10:15 a.m. and return at 4:30 p.m. The cost is $70. Call (660) 747-7178 to register.
The WIC Satellite Clinic will be held from 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in Holden at the Holden Community Activity Center. The site is closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch. For more information call 747-2012.
The Food Safety Training Class will take place from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. It will be held at the Holden City Hall, 101 W. 3rd St. Call (660) 747-6121, Ext. 258, for more information.
The LLL Club (Living Longer and Liking it) will meet at 11:30 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Knob Noster.
Shelter Insurance — Craig Hibdon Agency and Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation will host a Sponsored Free Swim from 5 to 7 p.m. at Nassif Aquatic Center.
Thursday, 8
This is the registration deadline for the Warrensburg Parks and Rec’s Cardboard Boat Races that will take place from 11 a.m. to noon on Aug. 10. The cost is $10.
The Johnson County Community Health’s CPR/AED and first aid class will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Registration is required, call (660) 747-6121, Ext. 281.
The Food Safety Training Class will take place from 10 a.m. to noon. It will be held in the upper level classroom, 723 PCA Road. Call (660) 747-6121, Ext. 258, for more information.
The Random Reckless Readers will meet at 12:30 p.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. The theme this month is to read Delia Owens “Where the Crawdads Sing.”
Friday, 9
The Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St., will host Animal Wonders: Diversity of Life at 2 p.m. This event is open to everyone.
The annual Rummage Sale at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 607 N. Maguire St., will take place from 3-7 p.m.
The 2019 UCM Athletics Auction will take place from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. at the Multipurpose Building on the UCM campus.
Saturday, 10
The annual Rummage Sale at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 607 N. Maguire St., will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
FBC Kidszone will host its Back To School Party from 1 to 4 p.m. at 1302 S. Maguire St.
Tuesday, 13
Johnson County Community Health Services will host the ServSafe Food Protection Manager Certification Course & Examination from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the upper level classroom, 723 PCA Road. For fees and registration, call (660) 747-6121, Ext. 258.
WIC Walk-In Tuesday will take place from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Johnson County Community Health, 723 PCA Road.
Lapsitters Storytime will take place at 9:30 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 0 to 2 years old.
Preschool Storytime will take place at 10:30 and 11:15 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 3 to 5 years old.
The Domestic Violence Support Group will meet from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Wednesday, 14
The WIC Satellite Clinic will be held from 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in Holden at the Holden Community Activity Center. The site is closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch. For more information call 747-2012.
Thursday, 15
The WIC Satellite Clinic will be from 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Knob Noster United Methodist Church. The site is closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch. For more information call, 747-2012.
The Johnson County Community Health will be on the radio with 1450.
Old Drum Real Estate will host Doggie Dive from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Nassif Aquatic Center.
The Johnson County Democrat Club will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. at Hero’s Restaurant, 107 W. Pine St.
Friday, 16
Preregister between now and Aug. 23 as the Knob Noster State Park will host an Interpretive Kayak Tour from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 25.
The Johnson County Household Hazardous Waste Collection is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 326 E. North St. (Red building across from the Road and Bridge Department.)
Tuesday, 20
WIC Walk-In Tuesday will take place from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Johnson County Community Health, 723 PCA Road.
Lapsitters Storytime will take place at 9:30 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 0 to 2 years old.
Preschool Storytime will take place at 10:30 and 11:15 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 3 to 5 years old.
Do Good Yoga will take place from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for adults.
Writers of Warrensburg will meet at 6 p.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for adults and seniors.
The Domestic Violence Support Group will meet from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Wednesday, 21
This is the early registration deadline for the Warrensburg Parks and Rec’s Small Group Personal Training (Session I) that will take place from 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday from Sept. 4 through Sept. 25 at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. The cost is $35. Save $10 if registered by this date. This class is for those ages 16 and up.
The WIC Satellite Clinic will be held from 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in Holden at the Holden Community Activity Center. The site is closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch. For more information call 747-2012.
Thursday, 22
This is the early registration deadline for the Warrensburg Parks and Rec’s Home School P.E. (Session I) that will take place from 1 to 2 p.m. on Thursdays from Sept. 5 through Oct. 30 at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. The cost is $20 and $15 per additional child. Save $5 if registered by this date. This class is for those ages 5 to 18.
Friday, 23
This is the last day to register for the Knob Noster State Park’s Interpretive Kayak Tour from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 25
Saturday, 24
The NETA Group Exercise Instructor Certification course is from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. Attendees must register by calling 1-800-237-6442 or by visiting netafit.org. This class is for those ages 16 and up.
Sunday, 25
The NETA Fitness Workshop Hit it with Yoga course is from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. Attendees must register by calling 1-800-237-6442 or by visiting netafit.org. This class is for those ages 16 and up.
The 12th annual Community Senior Festival ill take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Johnson County Fairgrounds, 386 N.W. 145th Road.
Tuesday, 27
WIC Walk-In Tuesday will take place from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Johnson County Community Health, 723 PCA Road.
Lapsitters Storytime will take place at 9:30 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 0 to 2 years old.
Preschool Storytime will take place at 10:30 and 11:15 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 3 to 5 years old.
The Food Safety Training Class will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. It will be held in the upper level classroom, 723 PCA Road. Call (660) 747-6121, Ext. 258, for more information.
Do Good Yoga will take place from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for adults.
The Domestic Violence Support Group will meet from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Wednesday, 28
This is the registration deadline for the Warrensburg Parks and Rec’s Small Group Personal Training (Session I) that will take place from 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday from Sept. 4 through Sept. 25 at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. The cost is $35. This class is for those ages 16 and up.
Save on the registration fee for the Warrensburg Parks and Rec’s Pre-Natal Yoga class that will take place from 11 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays from Sept. 11 through Oct. 16 at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St.
The Warrensburg branch of trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St., will host Early Out Hang Out from 1:15 to 3:15 p.m. This event is for those in middle school.
Thursday, 29
This is the registration deadline for the Warrensburg Parks and Rec’s Watercolor Workshop Session I that will take place from 2:30 to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays from Sept. 3 to Oct. 1 at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. Troy Campbell is the instructor. This class is for those ages 12 and up. The cost is $55.
This is the registration deadline for the Warrensburg Parks and Rec’s Home School P.E. (Session I) that will take place from 1 to 2 p.m. on Thursdays from Sept. 5 through Oct. 30 at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. The cost is $20 and $15 per additional child. This class is for those ages 5 to 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.