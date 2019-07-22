August CEA meeting scheduled

The regular monthly meeting of Johnson County Citizens for Environmental Action is set for 5:30 p.m. Aug. 6 in the David Curtis Room at Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. in Warrensburg.
Members will discuss the recent rise in bee colony collapses in managed hives throughout the country, the maintenance and development projects at Warrensburg’s Turkeyfoot Prairie and fall activities to be conducted by members of CEA.
The informative program after CEA’s business meeting will be representatives from Johnson County’s RISE organization and Johnson County Board of Services, who will talk about the recycling services that RISE provides in Johnson County and the opportunities and challenges of maintaining the recycling business – both locally and globally.
The Johnson County Sheltered Workshop (RISE) offers a full-service recycling center 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, accepting such items as paper, tin, cardboard, aluminum and glass.
Representing RISE at the program will be Executive Director Misty Miller and Environmental Services Director Jason Duffey. Johnson County Board of Services Director Melissa Frey will represent that partnering organization. The program should begin about 6:30 pm. The public is welcomed to attend.
