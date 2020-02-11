JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft announced Trails Regional Library has been awarded a Summer Library Program Grant of $7,427.
“Libraries play a vital role in providing learning opportunities to people of all ages,” Ashcroft said. “These grants help Missouri’s libraries provide educational programs during a time when many patrons, particularly younger ones, have a less structured environment.”
The library will use the grant to provide a summer reading program for people of all ages.
This year, the program will encourage reading and writing skills development through collaborative summer outreach efforts, writing workshops, author visits, Imagination Camps held at the library’s branches and community locations and an online reading program.
Summer Library Program Grants help libraries expand opportunities for children, teens and adults to improve their reading skills.
They also assist libraries in enriching summer learning experiences and enhancing opportunities to reach unserved summer populations.
The Missouri State Library has approved a total of 80 grant applications in the 2020 fiscal year, totaling $521,266 in federal awards that the secretary’s office has distributed to libraries throughout Missouri.
The Library Services and Technology Act through the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services fund the grants.
