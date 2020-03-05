Arts Commission seeks committee members

WARRENSBURG — The six committees that make up the Warrensburg Arts Commission are accepting new members.
The WAC oversees and promotes programs related to arts and cultural activities in Warrensburg.
The committees include marketing and publicity, art in public places, finance, event planning, community theater and performing arts.
The WAC recently welcomed Raymond Crisp and Ellie Schmutz to the commission.
For more information about the WAC, visit warrensburg-mo.com/163/Warrensburg-Arts-Commission.
For more information about WAC committees, visit facebook.com/burgarts.
