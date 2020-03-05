Arts Commission seeks committee members

Warrensburg Arts Commission members pose for a photo having welcomed new members Ellie Schmutz and Raymond Crisp during the Monday, March 2, meeting. Pictured, from the left, back row, is Jay Linhardt, RayCrisp, Aerin Sentgeorge, Cindy Bechtol and Stephanie Sekelsky. Pictured, from the left, front row, is Ellie Schmutz, WAC Chair Laura Lockhart and City Clerk Cindy Gabel.