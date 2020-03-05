Arts Commission seeks committee members
Buy Now

Warrensburg Arts Commission members pose for a photo having welcomed new members Ellie Schmutz and Raymond Crisp during the Monday, March 2, meeting. Pictured, from the left, back row, is Jay Linhardt, RayCrisp, Aerin Sentgeorge, Cindy Bechtol and Stephanie Sekelsky. Pictured, from the left, front row, is Ellie Schmutz, WAC Chair Laura Lockhart and City Clerk Cindy Gabel.

 Submitted Photo

WARRENSBURG — The six committees that make up the Warrensburg Arts Commission are accepting new members. 

The WAC oversees and promotes programs related to arts and cultural activities in Warrensburg.

The committees include marketing and publicity, art in public places, finance, event planning, community theater and performing arts. 

The WAC recently welcomed Raymond Crisp and Ellie Schmutz to the commission. 

For more information about the WAC, visit warrensburg-mo.com/163/Warrensburg-Arts-Commission.

For more information about WAC committees, visit facebook.com/burgarts

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.