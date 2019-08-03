The Missouri State Fair officially begins Thursday, Aug. 8; however, in the Fine Arts Division, the selection of works to be displayed in the Missouri 50 have been completed by juror Douglas Freed, professional artist and founding director of the Daum Museum of Contemporary Art, State Fair Community College, Sedalia.
Artists were invited to submit a maximum of two works for review by the judge.
The 50 works selected are considered the top 50 in Missouri and will be on display on the second floor of the Fine Arts Building.
Once the show is hung, the juror will select four works for special awards.
Those awards will be announced at the Artists Reception held the evening prior to the opening of the Fair, Wednesday, Aug. 7.
Members of Mid-Missouri Artists with works selected are: Gary Cadwallader, Warrensburg, Ted Denton, Marshall, Lois King, Sedalia, Rebecca Limback, Warrensburg, Scott Lisenbardt, Sedalia, Kathryn Marshall, Sedalia, and Cynthia Morris, Warsaw.
Exhibits in the Fine Arts area in addition to the MO50 will include Amateur and Professional Art, Photography, Jr50 (high school) and china painting.
Many of the works exhibited will be available for purchase.
Each day of the fair, visiting artists will demonstrate their work and will be available to discuss their art with visitors.
Look for the giant mural on the side of the Fine Arts Building on the south side of the fairgrounds next to the Floriculture Building.
