WARRENSBURG – In response to the virus pandemic, Mid-Missouri Artists has canceled the Thursday, March 26, and April 30 meetings.
The annual Spring Fine Arts Show, scheduled for May 2 and 3, has been postponed for a fall date, if that becomes feasible.
