Area artists have work selected for KC Art Show

Works selected for the “Celebration” Art Benefit show in the Buttonwood Art Space, 3013 Main St., Kansas City, will be on display from now through Jan. 31, 2020.
Area artists with works selected for this show are Gary Cadwallder, Jodi Harsch, Rebecca Limback and Wilson Hurst.
Works were selected for this show based on an artistic exploration of all things that bring joy and connect us as a people.
Visitors are encouraged to celebrate our differences, commonalities, strengths and beauty in this display of visual art in all of its forms.
It is described as art that is a feast for the eyes with color, passion and movement.
Thirty percent of proceeds from sales go to KCCreates and GUILDit.
Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
