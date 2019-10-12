The 97th Annual Lone Jack Oyster Supper is set for 2 to 7 p.m. Nov. 2 at the Lone Jack Civic Center, Hensley Hall, 509 Bynum Road, which is 1/2 mile south of U.S. Highway 50 at the Lone Jack exit.
In addition to the fried oyster dinners, menu items include brisket dinners and sandwiches, hot dogs and homemade pies.
Proceeds from this annual event are used to sponsor college scholarships, contribute to Project Linus quilts for traumatized children, assist the Helping Hands Food Pantry and other community needs.
All are encouraged to enter a raffle for a throw-sized quilt made by an expert quilter and member of Project Linus.
Also new this year, the Civic Club is offering chance drawings to win sale pricings on menu items.
Participating in both of these opportunities is an additional way to support the Civic Club and, thus, the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.