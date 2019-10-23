Mid-Missouri Artists, Inc. and Warrensburg Parks and Recreation will sponsor the 44th annual Holiday Arts and Crafts Sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, in the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St.
This show is unique, in that all items sold must be created by the artisan or crafter.
Several new vendors provide shopping opportunities.
The show is free and open to the public.
Door prizes donated by the vendors will be given out hourly.
Visitors can view a variety of arts and crafts and discuss how they are created with the persons who made them.
Persons searching for special hand-crafted gifts will find many to choose from.
Booths will feature items made from barnwood, repurposed furniture, jewelry, fabric, a variety of art media, photography, items made from silverware, Christmas ornaments and wreaths, crocheted items, dried flowers and holiday arrangements, wood carvings, yard art and a variety of other interesting items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.