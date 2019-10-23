Arts, crafts take over the Wrarensburg Community Center
Mid-Missouri Artists, Inc. and Warrensburg Parks and Recreation will sponsor the 44th annual Holiday Arts and Crafts Sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, in the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St.

This show is unique, in that all items sold must be created by the artisan or crafter.

Several new vendors provide shopping opportunities.

The show is free and open to the public.

Door prizes donated by the vendors will be given out hourly.

Visitors can view a variety of arts and crafts and discuss how they are created with the persons who made them.

Persons searching for special hand-crafted gifts will find many to choose from.

Booths will feature items made from barnwood, repurposed furniture, jewelry, fabric, a variety of art media, photography, items made from silverware, Christmas ornaments and wreaths, crocheted items, dried flowers and holiday arrangements, wood carvings, yard art and a variety of other interesting items.

