WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburg First Christian Church will host its annual Ham and Bean Dinner from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 8, in the Christian Life Center, 101 E. Gay St.
THe Life Center will be decorated in a circus theme.
Tickets are $8 for adults and $4 for children.
Ham and beans, vegetable or chicken noodle soup, hotdogs, slaw, cornbread, pie and drinks will be provided.
Proceeds from the event will go towards the church's mission projects.
There will be a silent auction from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Winners must collect their prize by 7 p.m.
Child care will be provided.
Call 747-6815 or 747-8375 for home delivery
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.