The Whiteman Area Piecemakers Quit Guild will have its annual garage sale at its regular meeting on Thursday, Aug. 15.
Those wanting to participate are asked to bring quilt-related items for the sale.
The eeting starts at 1 p.m. at the Trails Regional Library in Knob Noster.
The Guild will also present quilts of valor to eight women at 10 a.m. that morning at the Veterans Home in Warrensburg.
If interested in attending the presentation, meet at the 9:45 a.m. at the MVWH.
