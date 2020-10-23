Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner to take place Nov. 26

WARRENSBURG — The annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner will take place 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 26 at the First United Methodist Church, 141 E. Gay St., Warrensburg (at the corner of College and Gay streets).
This will be curbside pick-up and delivery only.
This event is sponsored by Johnson County CROP Walk.
Reservations must be made by Nov. 23 to Doug Christie by phoning (660) 624-9597 or emailing Johnsoncountycropwalk@hotmail.com.
Those who would like to be one of the delivery drivers should also contact Christie.
Last year around 300 people were served at this dinner and the group expects to have more this year.
The meal will include turkey, mashed potatoes, brown gravy and stuffing, green bean casserole, sweet potato casserole, rolls and desserts.
Those who would like to donate to this event can make checks out to The Food Center and write “Thanksgiving Meal” in the regarding line.
For those giving cash to one of the curbside volunteers, write “Thanksgiving Meal” on the front of the envelope.
