The Warrensburg Wheels Car Club will host its 31st annual Car Show on Saturday, Sept. 28, in conjunction with Burg Fest.
The show will take place from 8 a.m. to noon in downtown Warrensburg, rain of shine.
The awards presentation is set for 2 p.m.
Jaeger Tires has donated a set of Goodyear Tires, up to a $1,000 value, as the grand prize.
There will also be a $500 cash drawing for one registered participant and a $100 drawing for three preregistered participants.
There will be more than 60 awards available.
All entrants must be insured.
Call (660) 864-1285 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.