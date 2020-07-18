All-Starz Barbershop provides 119 free haircuts at back-to-school event

Willie Taylor and Hunter Talley, 4, share a laugh as Taylor brushes the hair off Talley’s face following a haircut during the 2019 Fresh4Success back-to-school event.

 Derek Brizendine/Staff Photo

WARRENSBURG — All-Starz Barbershop, 139 W. Pine St., will host its fourth annual Fresh4Success back-to-school event from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 16, 17 and 24.

All school aged youth will receive free haircuts.

Appointments must be made beginning Aug. 3 and masks are required.

Shoes and school supplies will also be provided to those in need.

All-Starz states it still seeks new, unopened shoes and school supplies as the third annual Carlyle Basketball Tournament is canceled.

All-Starz states it is also planning a Fresh4Success sendoff parade.

