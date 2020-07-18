WARRENSBURG — All-Starz Barbershop, 139 W. Pine St., will host its fourth annual Fresh4Success back-to-school event from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 16, 17 and 24.
All school aged youth will receive free haircuts.
Appointments must be made beginning Aug. 3 and masks are required.
Shoes and school supplies will also be provided to those in need.
All-Starz states it still seeks new, unopened shoes and school supplies as the third annual Carlyle Basketball Tournament is canceled.
All-Starz states it is also planning a Fresh4Success sendoff parade.
