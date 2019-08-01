All-Starz Barbershop, 139 W. Pine St., will host its third annual Back To School Event Fresh4Success from 4 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 5.
The event will feature face painting, a bounce house, obstacle course and a push up and pull up contest.
All-Starz will provide free hair cuts for all school-aged children.
There will also be free school supplies and shoes for kids in need of them.
