WARRENSBURG — The Old Drum and Friends Animal Shelter cared for a total of 572 animals in 2019.
“With the help and support from our community, we have had an extremely successful 2019,” an Old Drum and Friends Animal Shelter press release states.
The shelter cared for 192 cats, 378 dogs, one chicken and a rabbit.
The shelter reports 183 cats went to new homes, 263 dogs were adopted, Snow White, the rabbit, and even Cluck Norris, the chicken, found their forever homes.
A total of 487 animals were adopted.
“Staff worked hard to ensure these animals received the best possible care, while striving to place each animal into a new, forever home,” the press release states.
In 2019, the average time animals spent in Old Drum and Friends Animal Shelter was about 34 days, rather than the average 64 days in 2018.
The shelter reports it had an 85 percent drop in euthanization from 2018.
Along with caring for the animals, the shelter faced a number of changes in 2019.
The shelter is currently under new management and new adoption processes were implemented.
Updates to the shelter included improvements to animal care, installing a new zip line for dogs to run and some reorganization.
The shelter is open 1 to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and noon to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Staff is on site 365 days a year to ensure the proper care is given to each animal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.