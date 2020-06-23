WARRENSBURG — Charlotte Ammons, 85, has been retired for 20 years but has volunteered at the Warrensburg Senior Center for 21 years, helping other seniors with their meals.
Ammons is currently on a break from volunteering at the Warrensburg Senior Center as it is closed cue to the pandemic.
How are you involved in the community? How long have you been involved with the organization(s)?
“I volunteer at the senior center,” Ammons said. “I have been there since 1999.”
What do you do?
“I wash dishes,” Ammons said. “That’s what I was doing. I make coffee. I help with the salad bar, when the food runs out I go to the refrigerator and get more or ask somebody to do it. If somebody needs help carrying their tray, I will carry it. Stuff like that. When I did go in, right now I’m not of course, but when I did go in I usually went in about 10 o’clock ‘til 2 o’clock. I finished washing the dishes with the dishwasher. I wash the plates, the silverware and everything. … Now that I’m a little bit up in age, I do it a little less.”
Why do you volunteer?
“Gives me something to do,” Ammons said. “In 1999, of course I was still working, so I went in on my day off. I helped the cooks, then I washed the pots and pans. Sometimes she asked me to cut onions up or make cookies or something like that. Ever since I’ve been retired, I retired in 2000, I needed something to do. I have always volunteered, even before in the 70s and 80s, just not at the senior center. I have volunteered at the thrift shop out on (Whiteman Air Force Base) and I have volunteered at my church (the WAFB chapel). I am a master gardener, by the way. I do planting out there. We have a few flower beds. I usually do the planting in the spring. I have volunteered at Powell Gardens since master gardeners have to have so many hours every year. I have also volunteered at (the University of Central Missouri). I was an usher there. … I have also ushered in Kansas City, like the Music Hall, the Starlight (Theatre), things like that. I just love to usher; I love to volunteer. Gives me something to do and gets me around people which is really hard right now because I just don’t get around at all. I’m hoping this (the pandemic) will get over with pretty soon so I can go back into the senior center.”
Is there something you do now that you would not have done two or three decades ago?
“No, not really,” Ammons said. “Like I said, even in the 70s and 80s, I volunteered at different places because at that time, in the 70s, we lived on base and I volunteered out there. … When my children were little I didn’t do much volunteering.”
Are you retired? What is/was your career field?
“I’ve been retired since 2000; 20 years,” Ammons said. “I worked at Walmart for 21 years. I was in retail. Before that, I worked in Sedalia at Connor-Wagner’s, which was a ladies shop. I also worked for Sears in the 70s. I have been in the retail business for quite some years and I loved it. There just comes a time when you have to step down.”
Are there any habits/hobbies you’ve picked up from volunteering? Has volunteering impacted you in any way?
“Yeah, I have met a lot of nice people,” Ammons said. “I really like to be around people. It’s nice but I can be by myself. It would not, in any way, depress me or anything to be alone, but it’s always nice to be around some nice people. I haven’t picked up too many things, but gardening is, of course, something I love to do. Now-a-days I read a lot and I also crochet. … But this coronavirus, I have plenty of time to read and to crochet.”
“I love to be a master gardener,” Ammons said. “I really do. It’s fun to go out and plant something. I use to help with the rose garden.”
If someone over the age of 55 wants to get involved, where do they go?
“If they would like to volunteer at the senior center, they can go and see Melissa (Gower) at the Community Center or call her,” Ammons said. “We always need volunteers, especially right now. They are delivering meals. We are not open at the senior center, but they are delivering meals, I believe two or three times a week and they need drivers to do that.”
