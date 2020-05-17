YAKIMA, Washington – On Saturday, May 16, Charlee Abboud, of Knob Noster, graduated from Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences as a doctor of osteopathic medicine.
As a newly graduated physician, Abboud joins more than 700 PNWU alumni on a mission to bring quality health care to rural and medically under-served communities throughout the Pacific Northwest.
“This accomplishment marks a significant milestone, not only in the lives of our students, but in the future health of rural and under-served communities throughout the Pacific Northwest and beyond,” Dr. Michael Lawler, president of PNWU, said.
