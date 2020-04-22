WARRENSBURG — The Missouri Veterans Home - Warrensburg announced the 17th annual Scramble for Freedom Golf Tournament is canceled.
The tournament was scheduled for June 7 at Royal Oaks Golf Course at Whiteman Air Force Base.
The West Central Missouri Veterans Assistance League was the sponsor for the tournament.
Proceeds from the tournament would have gone towards the Missouri Veterans Home-Warrensburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.