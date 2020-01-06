WARRESNBURG — The City of Warrensburg announced the hiring of Danielle Dulin as its new assistant city manager.
She will begin working for the city on Feb. 10.
Dulin brings more than 10 years of municipal experience to the position, including having worked for the communities of Mission Hills, Prairie Village and most recently the City of Lenexa.
Dulin has a Bachelor of Science in economics from Kansas State University and a Master of Public Administration from the University of Kansas.
The assistant city manager position replaces the position of public works director.
Public Works Director Marvin “Slim” Coleman will retire after nearly 35 years of service. His last day with the city is Jan. 15.
The city’s Information and Technology Department and Old Drum and Friends Animal Shelter will also report directly to the assistant city manager.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.