Kristin M. Citron, 27, Warrensburg, was placed on five years probation in Johnson County Associate Court having pleaded guilty to a class D felony charge of possession of a controlled substance and placed on two years probation having pleaded guilty to a class A misdemeanor charge of stealing, to be served concurrent.
Richard T. Griffiths, 68, Warrensburg, was sentenced to 15 days in the Johnson County Jail and placed on five years probation having pleaded guilty in Associate Court to a class D felony charge of failure to register as a sex offender.
Richard W. Davis, 30, Knob Noster, was arraigned in Johnson County Circuit Court on a class E felony charge of third-degree domestic assault.
Jamis A. Torrey, 32, Warrensburg, was placed on five years probation having pleaded guilty in Circuit Court to a class C felony charge of second-degree burglary, placed on five years probation having pleaded guilty to a class D felony charge of first degree property damage, and placed on five years probation having pleaded guilty to a class C felony charge of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle. All charges are to be served concurrent.
Ja’bree S. Johnson, 21, Warrensburg, was placed on two years probation having pleaded guilty in Circuit Court to a class A misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana.
Michael R. Jenkins, 42, Warrensburg, was sentenced to 25 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections having pleaded guilty in Circuit Court to an unclassified felony charge of first degree rape/attempted rape and was sentenced to 10 years in the MDC having pleaded guilty to an unclassified felony charge of armed criminal action. All sentences are to be served concurrent.
Monnie M. Parsons, 42, Warrensburg, was placed on five years probation having pleaded guilty in Circuit Court to a class B felony charge of second-degree assault, five years probation having pleaded guilty to a class E felony charge of unlawful use of a weapon, and placed on five years probation having pleaded guilty to a class E felony charge of resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony. All charges are to be served concurrent.
Raymond P. Vassie, 33, Kansas City, was sentenced to 15 years in the MDC having pleaded guilty in Associate Court to a class B felony charge of aiding the escape of a prisoner confined for a felony; sentenced to six years in the MDC having pleaded guilty to a class E felony charge of escape or attempted escape from confinement; and sentenced to six years in the MDC having pleaded guilty to first-degree property damage. All sentences are to be served concurrent.
Charles E. Brillhart, 36, Holden, was sentenced to six years in the MDC, three day shock in the JCJ and placed on five years probation having pleaded guilty in Associate Court to a class D felony charge of second-degree domestic assault.
Arturo Aranda-Cruz, 30, California, was sentenced to 120 day in the JCJ and placed on two years probation having pleaded guilty in Circuit Court to a class A misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.
Victoria L. Williams, 37, Kansas City, was arraigned in Circuit Court on a class E felony charge of driving while revoked/suspended.
