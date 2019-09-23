Jesse R. James, 32, Warrensburg, was placed on five years probation having pleaded guilty in Johnson County Circuit Court to a class E felony charge of non-support, total appears in excess of 12 monthly payments due under order of support.
Randall L. Winter, 53, Warrensburg, was continued on probation having pleaded guilty in Circuit Court to a probation violation on a class D felony charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Desere A. Bysor, 31, Windsor, was placed on five years probation having pleaded guilty in Circuit Court to a class D felony charge of stealing — motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft.
Benjamin A. Labus, 50, Sedalia, was arraigned in Circuit Court on a class D felony charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Joshuah A. Parten, 36, St. Louis, was sentenced to two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections having pleaded guilty in Circuit Court to a probation violation on a class D felony charge of non-support, total appears in excess of 12 monthly payments due under order of support.
Ervin L. Colvin, 53, Wichita, Kansas, was continued on probation with 20 days shock in the Johnson County Jail with credit for time served on the most recent warrant having pleaded guilty in Circuit Court to violating probation on a class A misdemeanor charge of theft/stealing.
Tammy L. Williams, 55, Warrensburg, was arraigned in Circuit Court on a probation violation charge. Williams was previously placed on probation having pleaded guilty to a class B felony charge of first degree trafficking/attempt to traffic drugs.
Timothy S. Newberry, 34, Warrensburg, was arraigned in Circuit Court on a class B felony charge of sexual exploitation of a minor,
Mark A. Barnard, 50, La Tour, waived a preliminary hearing in Johnson County Associate Court and was bound over to Circuit Court for trial on a class D felony charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Kristina N. Quick, 22, Creighton, waived a preliminary hearing in Associate Court and was bound over to Circuit Court for trial on a class D felony charge of possession of a controlled substance and a class A misdemeanor charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Deana L. Davis, 51, Warrensburg, was arraigned in Circuit Court on a class D felony charge of second degree assault.
Steven R. Stansberry, 38, Warrensburg, was sentenced to five years in the MDC having pleaded guilty in Circuit Court to a class E felony charge of failure to register as a sex offender.
Jazzmyn J. Clark, 18, Sedalia, was arraigned in Circuit Court on a class D felony charge of second degree burglary.
Gordon D. Jefferson, 26, Warrensburg, was arraigned in Circuit Court on a class B felony charge of unlawful use of a weapon.
John M. Frese, 35, St. Louis, was sentenced in Circuit Court to two years in the MDC on a probation violation charge. He was previously placed on five years probation having pleaded guilty to a class C felony charge of possession of a controlled substance.
