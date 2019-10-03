Robert E. Brumley, 49, Warrensburg, was arraigned in Circuit Court on a probation violation. He was previously put on probation having pleaded guilty to a class B felony charge of distribut/delivery/manufacture/produce or attempt to possess with intent to distribut/delivery/manufacture/produce controlled substance; a class C felony charge of possession of a controlled substance; a class C felony charge of unlawful possession of a firearm; and a class D felony charge of unlawful use of a weapon.
Zachery C. Miller, 22, Holden, was arraigned in Circuit Court on a class D felony charge of second degree arson. In another case, he was arraigned on a class E felony charge of fourth degree child molestation — child less than 17 and offender is more than four years older. In another case, he was arraigned on a class D felony of knowingly burning/exploding. In another case, he was arraigned on a class C felony charge of second degree arson.
Adam L. Miles, 22, Warrensburg, was continued on probation having pleaded guilty in Circuit Court to a probation violation. He was placed on probation having pleaded guilty to a class E felony charge of harassment.
Tyler E. Castlebury, 29, Holden, was sentenced to five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections having pleaded guilty in Circuit Court to a class E felony charge of unlawful use of a weapon; a class D felony charge of tampering with the witness in a felony prosecution; and a class A misdemeanor charge of second degree endangering the welfare of a child.
Cody S. Bartlett, 24, Warrensburg, was arraigned in Circuit Court on a probation violation. He was previously placed on probation having pleaded guilty to a class D felony charge of stealing a motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft and a class D felony charge of stealing a firearm/explosive weapon/ammonium nitrate.
Matthew J. Orwick, 32, Blue Springs, was arraigned in Johnson County Associate Court on a class E felony charge of driving while intoxicated — persistent; a class A misdemeanor charge of second/third offense driving while revoked/suspended; and a class C misdemeanor charge of failure to drive on the right side of the roadway when the roadway was of sufficient width.
Michael J. Butner, 41, De Witt, was arraigned in Associate Court on a class D felony charge of forgery and a class A misdemeanor charge of identity theft/attempt.
Jessica J. Henderson, 28, Sedalia, was sentenced to two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections having pleaded guilty in Associate Court to a class E felony charge of passing a bad check.
Timothy R. Bowen, 23, Clinton, was placed on five years probation having pleaded guilty in Associate Court to a class D felony charge of stealing a motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft and a class D felony charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Ralph B. Holt, 33, Holden, was arraigned in Associate Court on a class A misdemeanor charge of fourth degree pursuant to subdivisions and a class A misdemeanor charge of escape/attempted escape from custody.
Wesley A. Harrison, 28, Knob Noster, was continued on probation having admitted in Circuit Court to a probation violation. He was originally placed on five years probation having pleaded guilty to a class D felony charge of burglary.
Stephanie M. Rebman, 35, Holden, was placed on five years probation having pleaded guilty in Circuit Court to a class D felony charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Robert F. Douglas, 43, Garden City, was sentenced to six months in Johnson County Jail having pleaded guilty in Circuit Court to a class E felony charge of resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony.
Courtney A. Owens, 23, was arraigned in Circuit Court on a class D felony charge of forgery.
Jacob R. Stagl, 34, Warrensburg, was arraigned in Circuit Court on a class B felony charge of first degree burglary, a class D felony charge of second degree domestic assault, a class E felony charge of unlawful use of a weapon — exhibiting, a class E felony charge of first degree stalking — first offense and a class D felony charge of first degree tampering with a motor vehicle.
