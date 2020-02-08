Dr. Robert and Janet Zey, Eagle Rock, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary in February.
Robert Zey and Janet Ingalls were married Feb. 19, 1960, at the Methodist Church in Wayne, Nebraska.
The Zeys are formerly of Warrensburg.
Before retirement on Table Rock Lake, Bob was a professor of chemistry at University of Central Missouri for many years and Janet taught both grade school and high school foreign languages.
Their children, Kenneth and Lynnette Zey, Rogers, Arkansas and Doug and Debra Zey, Nixa, have planned a card shower for them.
Cards may be sent to Bob and Janet Zey, 19179 Hideaway Lane, Eagle Rock, MO 65641.
