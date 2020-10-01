Larry and Linda Wagoner of Centerview have celebrated half a century of marriage.
The Wagoners were married Sept. 18, 1970, in the home of Norman and Anna Mae Wagoner.
Larry Wagoner is retired from the United States Postal Service.
Linda Wagoner, formally, Burnett, is retired from Enersys.
The Wagoners have four children, eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
