Maggie Elise (Turek) and Jacob Andrew Turner, both of Lawrence, Kansas, were married June 15, 2019, at Cure of Ars Catholic Church in Leawood, Kansas.
Maggie is the daughter of John and Bobbie Turek.
Jacob is the son of Greg Turner and Pat Turner.
Jacob works at Payne and Jones Law Firm in Overland Park, Kansas.
He got his Juris Doctor from the University of Kansas.
Maggie works for U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.
She got her Juris Doctor from the University of Kansas.
The couple plan to live in Lawrence, Kansas.
